James A. Sundquist Purchases 2,500 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $18,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

BOCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

