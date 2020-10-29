J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) vs. Trinity Place (NASDAQ:TPHS) Critical Survey

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

This table compares J.W. Mays and Trinity Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays -4.63% -1.67% -0.96% Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54%

J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J.W. Mays and Trinity Place’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays $19.53 million 2.38 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Trinity Place $4.06 million 10.93 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

J.W. Mays has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Place.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Trinity Place shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of J.W. Mays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for J.W. Mays and Trinity Place, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.