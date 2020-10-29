J Paul Mcnamara Acquires 1,925 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UBSI opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,379,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.