Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Shares Down 33.3%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) shares dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 133,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 101,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

About Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

