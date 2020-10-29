ITT (ITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.