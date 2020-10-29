Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Itron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.