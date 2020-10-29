Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

