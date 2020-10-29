Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) EVP Michael Krachon Purchases 28,844 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) EVP Michael Krachon acquired 28,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $14,998.88. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,598.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Isoray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

