Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) EVP Michael Krachon Purchases 28,844 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) EVP Michael Krachon acquired 28,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $14,998.88. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,598.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
About Isoray
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
