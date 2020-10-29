Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt Acquires 67,306 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 284,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Isoray as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISR shares. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

