iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after buying an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

