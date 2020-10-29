iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 56.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 551.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,126 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,454,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,296,000 after buying an additional 266,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,023,000 after buying an additional 149,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

