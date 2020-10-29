iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

ESGU opened at $74.58 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

