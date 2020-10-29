iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $36.34 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

