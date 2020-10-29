iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $71.94 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00.

