iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,943,000 after purchasing an additional 324,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.96 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.