Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $743,161.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,591,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

