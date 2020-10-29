IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $267.47 million, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.26.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

