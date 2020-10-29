Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 44,841 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,188 call options.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

