Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,723 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,998% compared to the average daily volume of 654 call options.

FIS opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,088,000 after buying an additional 855,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

