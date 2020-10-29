Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 4,785 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $2,182,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $1,744,000.

Shares of U opened at $99.76 on Thursday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $108.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

