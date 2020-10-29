Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the average daily volume of 3,556 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

ELY opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

