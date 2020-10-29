Investors Buy High Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 147,874 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,492 call options.

PLTR stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

