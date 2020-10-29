Investors Buy High Volume of Brookfield Property REIT Call Options (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,873 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 368 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYU opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPYU. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

