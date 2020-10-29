Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $271.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

