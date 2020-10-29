Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NYSE IVZ opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 95.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

