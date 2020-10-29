Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr Sells 6,000 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ISRG stock opened at $687.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.29.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.