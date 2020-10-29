International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

THM stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

