International Flavors & Fragrances Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,913 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 2,728 call options.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $65,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

