International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Acquires $553,750.00 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

