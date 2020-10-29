Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:IFS opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $344.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.