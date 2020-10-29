Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s Ocaliva sales picked after a bumpy start. The company’s efforts to expand the label for OCA for NASH are encouraging as well, given the market potential of NASH. However, the CRL for OCA was disappointing as it was a frontrunner in receiving approval for the treatment of NASH. Per the company, the FDA has progressively increased the complexity of the histologic endpoints, creating a very high bar that only OCA has so far met in a late-stage study. The company is preparing to meet the FDA to discuss the basis for resubmission of the NDA. Meanwhile, it is undertaking a 25% reduction in its workforce to streamline operations and lower its operating expenses. However, Intercept is only dependent on Ocaliva for growth and does not have any other candidate in its pipeline. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

ICPT opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $948.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

