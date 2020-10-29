Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

