Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.47. Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 9,278 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Integrated Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $0.18. Integrated Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 11,445.78%.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

