Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.01

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $257.01 and last traded at $248.04, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.97.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $5,268,026 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,077,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2,357.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

