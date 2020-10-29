Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Sells 3,805 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $133,327.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $239,246.80.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,380.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $120,656.55.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $238,635.20.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00.

VIR stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.