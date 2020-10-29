Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells $37,725.00 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, William Sumas sold 929 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $21,831.50.

On Wednesday, October 21st, William Sumas sold 703 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $16,548.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $329.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.48 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLGEA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 45.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,425 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 216.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 82.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

