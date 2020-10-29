Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 524 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 101.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.