Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $2,047,995.61 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Snap-on stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after purchasing an additional 216,032 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 357,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
