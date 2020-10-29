Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $2,047,995.61 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap-on stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after purchasing an additional 216,032 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 357,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

