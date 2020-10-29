Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 2,527 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $2,116,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $2,035,800.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 6,997 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $118,879.03.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.62.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. BidaskClub cut RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in RealReal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 534,506 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

