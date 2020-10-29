Insider Selling: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) CEO Sells 81,022 Shares of Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PPG stock opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Motco raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

