Insider Selling: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $65,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Morphic Holding has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

