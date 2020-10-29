Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,028,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,261.26.

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. Lomiko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

