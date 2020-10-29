Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,028,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,261.26.
Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. Lomiko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
