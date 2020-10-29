Insider Selling: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Director Sells 4,587,647 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FBC opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.