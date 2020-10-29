Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells 33,150 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,405.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EW opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

