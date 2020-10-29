Insider Selling: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Director Sells $16,380,000.00 in Stock

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Director David T. Hamamoto sold 1,000,000 shares of DiamondPeak stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $16,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DiamondPeak stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on DiamondPeak in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

There is no company description available for Lordstown Motors Corp.

