Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $6,827,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dell by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Dell by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dell during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

