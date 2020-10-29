Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $6,827,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
