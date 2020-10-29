Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$907,251.93 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.71, for a total value of C$907,251.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,150,109.95.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total value of C$1,014,788.17.

On Friday, August 21st, Sean Finn sold 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.59, for a total value of C$837,563.40.

TSE CNR opened at C$133.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$141.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.18.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

