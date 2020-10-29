Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Sells 3,507 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total transaction of $1,635,454.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,887.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALGN stock opened at $439.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $475.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

