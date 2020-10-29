Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) CFO Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.42 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

