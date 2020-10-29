Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells 647 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $10,656.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,399,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after acquiring an additional 529,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 748,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 526,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

